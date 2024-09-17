sb.scorecardresearch
  • US Open champion Jannik Sinner introduces 2 new trainers after firing staff members for doping case

Published 11:22 IST, September 17th 2024

US Open champion Jannik Sinner introduces 2 new trainers after firing staff members for doping case

U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner introduced a new fitness coach and physiotherapist to his team on Monday after firing his previous staff members because of a doping case.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
