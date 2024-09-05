Published 11:23 IST, September 5th 2024
US Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev to reach the semifinals
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time by getting past 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner pumps his fist after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
