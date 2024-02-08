Updated January 17th, 2024 at 22:29 IST
WATCH | Novak Djokovic confronts rowdy fan who was heckling him during Australian Open match
Novak Djokovic gives a befitting reply to a fan, who tried to get under skin during the Australian Open Round 2 match. Djokovic won the match.
Novak Djokovic going furious with the stadium spectators is a book that keeps on adding new chapters. The recent episode of the said occurrence took place in the second round of the Australian Open 2024. Djokovic was seen embroiling with a fan who seemingly tried to get under his skin.
- Novak Djokovic beats Alexei Popyrin in the 2nd Round of the Australian Open 2024
- Djokovic won in 4 sets
- With the win, Djokovic advanced to Round 3
Novak Djokovic shuts down a notorious fan during Australian Open Round 2
The 24-time Grand Slam winner evidently wasn't pleased with the conduct of a fan during his 2nd round match at the Australian Open 2024. Djokovic, who was playing against local lad Alexei Popyrin, became the target of the home fans. One of the members of the crowd evidently got under his nerves as well, and Djokovic did not shy away from giving a reply to the fanatic.
"Don't poke the bear" is what Djokovic hurled at the fan who was causing a nuisance.
Djokovic advances to Round 3
After securing a win over the Croatian youngster Dino Prizmic in the first round of the Australian Open 2024, Djokovic returned to the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday and took on Alexei Popyrin in Round 2. Djokovic won the first set without any blemish, however, much like the first round, he lost the second set in Round 2 as well. No player was willing to give anything away in the third set but Djokovic eventually brought his experience into play to take the lead. In the following set, Djokovic carried the momentum and won the match by winning the 4th set 6-3.
Published January 17th, 2024 at 22:29 IST
