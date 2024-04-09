×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

'WE'RE OLD BUT GOLD': Novak Djokovic & Rohan Bopanna share insights on achieving world No. 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna, the oldest World No. 1s, reflect on their success, emphasizing experience and expertise in achieving top rankings.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rohan Bopanna and Novak Djokovic
Rohan Bopanna and Novak Djokovic | Image:X/ATP Tour
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The idea that age affects performance in tennis has been refuted by 36-year-old Novak Djokovic and 44-year-old Rohan Bopanna's triumphant displays of endurance and skill. Their outstanding results in singles and doubles competitions have completely changed the meaning of age in the annals of the ATP Rankings. These seasoned sportsmen are living examples of how experience, knowledge, and love for the game transcend age, which is a tribute to their unwavering commitment and exceptional physical ability.

Also Read: Nagal becomes first Indian to enter Monte Carlo Masters in 42 years

Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna celebrate status as oldest world No. 1s in singles and doubles

Recently, Novak Djokovic discussed his thoughts on being the oldest World No. 1 in men's singles and doubles, respectively, alongside one of the Indian tennis GOATS, Rohan Bopanna.

At 36 years and 321 days old, Djokovic became the oldest World No. 1 in the ATP singles rankings on Sunday, April 7. Bopanna, who turns 44 on March 4, accomplished a similar accomplishment in January by surpassing the age of all top-ranked doubles players, at 43 years and 331 days.

Given their impressive accomplishments, the ATP tour scheduled a meeting with both players. Djokovic made a lighthearted joke about how "a combined 80 years old" they all were, but then praised Bopanna's commitment and diligence. In  a video posted by ATP Tour on X, Novak Djokovic said

"It's not really balanced. It's not 50-50. He brings more years to the 80. But I think we're still going strong,"

The two shared some pearls of wisdom, highlighting the fact that "experience prevails" in the game of tennis. They also emphasised how the game provides a wealth of insightful insights that extend beyond the court.

Rohan Bopanna said: “I think that tennis teaches so many wonderful things. And I think experience wins.”

Novak Djokovic added: “I’d say experience, but also still being devoted and dedicated to the game every single day. I see him in the gym countless hours, also in the physio a bit more than before. But it's amazing to share the Tour with you for so many years and what an incredible moment to be oldest No. 1 in singles and doubles at the same time."

“It's great for Serbian tennis and Indian tennis and hopefully we can do something in India soon, we can play there. I really look forward to it. It's amazing. We are old, but gold!”

Also Read: Bhambri-Olivetti pair makes semifinal exit in Marrakech Open

Djokovic and Bopanna are completely engaged as they begin their campaigns at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Serb will face World No. 41 Roman Safiullin in the tournament's second round on Tuesday (April 9), while the Indian will team up with Matthew Ebden to face former doubles No. 1 Mate Pavic and Argentina's Marcelo Arevalo in their next encounter.

 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

