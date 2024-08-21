Published 15:18 IST, August 21st 2024
Top-seeded Danielle Collins beaten in three sets at WTA 500 tournament in Mexico
Top-seeded Danielle Collins is out of the WTA 500 event in Monterrey, beaten 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 by Erika Andreeva in a match that finished about 1 a.m. Wednesday at the hardcourt tournament in Mexico.
