Published 15:18 IST, August 21st 2024

Top-seeded Danielle Collins beaten in three sets at WTA 500 tournament in Mexico

Top-seeded Danielle Collins is out of the WTA 500 event in Monterrey, beaten 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 by Erika Andreeva in a match that finished about 1 a.m. Wednesday at the hardcourt tournament in Mexico.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins of the U.S. plays a backhand return to lga Swiatek of Poland during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park | Image: AP
15:18 IST, August 21st 2024