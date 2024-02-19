Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

Wild card Facundo Díaz Acosta wins his first ATP singles title at Argentina Open, beats Jarry

Wild card Facundo Díaz Acosta won his first ATP singles title on Sunday by beating Chile's Nicolás Jarry 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the clay-court Argentina Open.

Associated Press Television News
Facundo Diaz Acosta
Facundo Diaz Acosta returns the ball to Chile's Nicolas Jarry during the Argentina Open ATP final tennis match at Guillermo Vilas Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Wild card Facundo Díaz Acosta won his first ATP singles title on Sunday by beating Chile's Nicolás Jarry 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the clay-court Argentina Open.

The ATP said that the 23-year-old Argentine became only the second left-handed champion — after Rafael Nadal — at the Buenos Aires tournament.

Advertisement

Díaz Acosta began the week with a career-high ranking of 87. He is set to rise to No. 59 when the rankings are released Monday.

Third-seeded Jarry was chasing his fourth ATP title.

Advertisement

Díaz Acosta's victory was easier than expected against Jarry, who struggled to compete after beating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Alcaraz is now set to compete at the Rio Open in Brazil, also on clay, which he won in 2022.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

12 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

15 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

15 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

15 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

15 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MICAT 2 result declared, here's direct link to download scorecard

    Education27 minutes ago

  2. How Much Did Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam Earn In Its 1st Weekend?

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Confirms Inclusion Of Matthew Perry In In Memoriam Segment

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in UP

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. Papua New Guinea Tribal Violence: 53 Killed in Fight Between 2 Tribes

    World32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo