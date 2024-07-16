sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:39 IST, July 16th 2024

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova returns to the top 10, and Carlos Alcaraz stays at No. 3

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova returned to the WTA's top 10 for the first time in six months on Monday, and runner-up Jasmine Paolini rose to a career-best No. 5.Krejcikova's run to her second Grand Slam title, capped by a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Paolini.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Barbora Krejcikova
Barbora Krejcikova holds up the winners trophy on a balcony of centre court after she defeated Jasmine Paolini in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP
