Carlos Alcaraz reacts after missing a point during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match against Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

World No. 2 Tennis star and reigning Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz had to pull out of action from the Rio Open despite putting up a valiant effort to continue the match. The Spaniard was able to compete in just two games before egetting retired hurt. The two-time major winner was in action against Thiago Monteiro. It could be a major setback for the tennis superstar as he may miss out on a significant anmount of gamer time.

Also Read: Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has surgery on her right wrist

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz suffers injury trouble, forced to retire from Rio Open match

Carlos Alcaraz hurt his ankle in the opening game after scoring only two points. He received medical assistance and broke Monteiro's serve, but after the Brazilian levelled the match, he shook his opponent's hand and walked off the court, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero looking troubled. Thiago Monteiro went to the second round after retiring at 1-1. He will compete against his compatriot Felipe Meligeni Alves for a place in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Alcaraz stated that he experiences pain during his walks and that on Wednesday, he would undergo medical scans.

“These things happen, even more so on clay,” Alcaraz said, “It was not a problem of the court, I got injured as I switched direction. That happens in this kind of surface.”

Advertisement

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match against Nicolas Jarry at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina | Image: AP

“I came back to the game to see whether I could carry on or not. I spoke to the physio on the court and we decided together I should continue to see if this would get better. It didn’t happen, so we chose to be careful and abandon due to precaution,” he added.

After defeating Diego Schwartzman to win the title in 2022, Carlos Alcaraz made his ATP Tour debut in Rio in 2020. In 2023, he came in second against Cameron Norrie.

Advertisement

Also Read: Victoria Azarenka lines up Elena Rybakina early in Dubai where top four women are entered

Carlos Alcaraz has had a string of subpar performances since returning from his Wimbledon championship. This injury adds to that. The 20-year-old lost to Nicolás Jarry of Chile in the semifinals of the Argentina Open held in Buenos Aires last week. The championship was won by him in 2023.

Advertisement

(With AP Inputs)