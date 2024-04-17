Qinwen Zheng returns the ball to Romania's Sorana Cristea during the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany | Image: AP

Zheng Qinwen eased past Sorana Cîrstea 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the Porsche Grand Prix on Tuesday despite a long journey from China to reach the clay-court tournament.

The seventh-ranked Zheng traveled from Changsha to Beijing and then on to Frankfurt before a final leg to Stuttgart, but showed little sign of jet lag as she wrapped up her win in 76 minutes.

Zheng will play either Marta Kostyuk or former champion Laura Siegemund in the second round.

Jasmine Paolini also opened with an emphatic win, beating Italian compatriot and doubles partner Sara Errani 6-1, 6-0 in just 46 minutes.

Paolini awaits the winner between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Ons Jabeur.

Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová defeated Donna Vekić 6-4, 6-3 and will next face a Russian opponent — either Liudmila Samsonova or Anastasia Potapova — in the second round.

Czech teenager Linda Noskova upset the 10th-ranked Jeļena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1 for her third top-10 win this year. The 19-year-old Noskova next plays either Emma Raducanu or home favorite Angelique Kerber.

Eight of the top-10 ranked women are playing at the tournament.

