Published 21:56 IST, November 6th 2024
Zheng Qinwen Routs Jasmine Paolini To Advance To Semifinals At WTA Finals
Zheng Qinwen cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals on Wednesday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
China's Zheng Qinwen returns a shot against Sofia Kenin of the United States during the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo | Image: AP Photo
