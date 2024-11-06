sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:56 IST, November 6th 2024

Zheng Qinwen Routs Jasmine Paolini To Advance To Semifinals At WTA Finals

Zheng Qinwen cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals on Wednesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Zheng Qinwen
China's Zheng Qinwen returns a shot against Sofia Kenin of the United States during the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo | Image: AP Photo
