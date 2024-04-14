×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

'They may mix something in my water & make me drink it': CWG Champ Vinesh Phogat's mega allegations

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat fiercely argues that she applied after the deadline for sending entries, and accused the WFI of attempting to prevent her from competing in the Olympic Qualifiers by putting logistical obstacles in the way of her support team.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sakshi malik Vinesh Phogat
Sakshi malik and Vinesh Phogat | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

Vinesh Phogat on Friday accused the WFI of trying to stop her from competing in the Olympic Qualifiers by creating logistical hurdles for her support staff, a charge vehemently denied by the federation which claimed that she applied after the deadline to send entries had expired.

The 29-year-old Phogat, who won 53kg bronze medals in the 2019 and 2022 World Championships besides a gold in the 2018 Asian Games (in 50kg), also said she is fearful of being trapped in a doping case.

Advertisement

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said Phogat's request mail (for accreditation of her coach and physio) came on March 18 but by then it had already sent the entries of the players, coaches and medical staff to the world governing body UWW as the registration dedaline was March 11. A WFI official said the federation sent the entries around March 15 after UWW relaxed the deadline a bit on its request because the trials were completed only on the last day of the deadline.

Phogat is eyeing an Olympic quota in the 50kg category in the Asian qualifying tournament next week in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Advertisement

At the selection trials in Patiala, she had also competed in the 53kg category after the authorities allowed her but lost in the semifinals.

"Brij Bhushan and his dummy Sanjay Singh are trying in every way to stop me from playing in the Olympics. All the coaches who have been appointed with the team are the favourites of Brij Bhushan and his team, so it cannot be denied that they may mix something in my water and make me drink it during my match?" Phogat said in lengthy post on his 'X' page.

Advertisement

"If I say that there could be a conspiracy to trap me in doping, then it will not be wrong." Phogat alleged that her personal coach and physio were being denied accreditation for the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament starting April 19.

"For the past one month, I have been requesting the Government of India (SAI, TOPS) for the accreditation of my coach and physio. Without accreditation, it is not possible for my coach and physio to accompany me to the competition arena," she said.

Advertisement

"But despite repeated requests, I am not getting any concrete answer from anywhere. No one is ready to help. Will the future of players always be played with like this? "No stone is being left unturned to mentally harass us. How far is it justified to torture us like this before such an important competition?" she asked.

Making the Federation's stand clear, a WFI official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI that it had no objection if Phogat wants to travel with her personal coach and physio but she herself has to get the accreditation from the UWW since the deadline to send entries is already over.

Advertisement

"Her e-mail was primarily directed to the ad-hoc panel and the TOPS CEO even as the federation was also marked in it. She sent her request on March 18 but the federation had already registered the support staff by then.

"And, we did not get any directive from the Ministry or SAI that Phogat's coach has to be added to the list. We could have tried, if we had any such instruction. After all, the mail was primarily given to them.

Advertisement

"See, we are allowed to send three coaches for 10 players. Nine coaches are already in Bishkek for the Asian Championship for 30 wrestlers and the same set of coaches will be there for the Asian Qualifier where we will have only five women wrestlers competing. Are three coaches not enough for five wrestlers? "Why send extra coaches? But if Vinesh wants her personal coach in Bishkek, she can try to get it done from UWW. We have no objection to that." A WFI source added that the men's free style wrestler Deepak Punia, who won a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships had also requested for his personal coach to travel with him. One request for Greco Roman coach Anil Pandit was also received.

"They had also sent similar mails but we did not have any instruction from the government if they need to be accommodated. It's not that Vinesh is being singled out. We have been fair to all," said the official.

Advertisement

Phogat was one of the three top wrestlers of the country who led a protracted protest against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

After a case was filed against Brij Bhushan by Delhi Police, a local court granted him bail in July.

Advertisement

She wondered if the difficulties she is facing now are due to the protest she led alongside Olympic bronze medal winners Bajrnag Punia and Sakshi Malik.

"Will we face politics even before we go to play for the country because we raised our voice against sexual harassment? Is this the punishment for raising voice against wrong in our country? “I hope we will get justice before we go to play for the country.”

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

12 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

15 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

17 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

23 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

24 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

25 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

31 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

36 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

36 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

37 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

38 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

39 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

40 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

40 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

40 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

40 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

an hour ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo