Published 10:18 IST, July 19th 2024
Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut at British Open again after 8-over 79 at Royal Troon
Hands on his hips, Tiger Woods looked like a commuter whose train was late. Woods had sent his drive near the ScotRail line that runs along the 11th hole at Royal Troon.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tiger Woods of the United States hits off the fourth tee during his opening round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:18 IST, July 19th 2024