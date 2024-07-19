sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:18 IST, July 19th 2024

Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut at British Open again after 8-over 79 at Royal Troon

Hands on his hips, Tiger Woods looked like a commuter whose train was late. Woods had sent his drive near the ScotRail line that runs along the 11th hole at Royal Troon.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods of the United States hits off the fourth tee during his opening round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

10:18 IST, July 19th 2024