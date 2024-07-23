sb.scorecardresearch
Tiger Woods watches 15-year-old son Charlie shoot a 12-over 82 in US Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills

Charlie Woods , the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods , shot a 12-over 82 on Monday in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills. Woods birdied both of the par 5s on the Oakland Hills North Course and struggled on the par 3s and 4s, carding five double bogeys and four bogeys.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Charlie Woods
Charlie Woods hits onto the 17th green during the first round of stroke play of the US. Junior Amateur Golf Championship in Bloomfield Township, Mich. | Image: AP
10:46 IST, July 23rd 2024