Published 12:00 IST, October 4th 2024
Too many missed tackles lead to big missed opportunity for Bucs in 36-30 OT loss to Falcons
Too many missed tackles led to one huge missed opportunity for a road victory for Tampa Bay.Tampa Bay gave up 509 yards passing and four touchdowns to Kirk Cousins, including a 45-yard touchdown strike to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime that gave Atlanta a 36-30 victory Thursday night.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off after the team lost to the Atlanta Falcons during overtime in an NFL football game in Atlanta. | Image: AP Photo/Butch Dill
