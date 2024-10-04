sb.scorecardresearch
  • Too many missed tackles lead to big missed opportunity for Bucs in 36-30 OT loss to Falcons

Published 12:00 IST, October 4th 2024

Too many missed tackles lead to big missed opportunity for Bucs in 36-30 OT loss to Falcons

Too many missed tackles led to one huge missed opportunity for a road victory for Tampa Bay.Tampa Bay gave up 509 yards passing and four touchdowns to Kirk Cousins, including a 45-yard touchdown strike to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime that gave Atlanta a 36-30 victory Thursday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off after the team lost to the Atlanta Falcons during overtime in an NFL football game in Atlanta. | Image: AP Photo/Butch Dill
