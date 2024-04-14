Advertisement

Top seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe went down 2-3 to Egyptian Jana Safy in the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash at St Louis in USA.

National Games gold medallist Akanksha went down 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11 in a close battle in which she won the opening and third games on Thursday night.

The match, which lasted over an hour, is a part of the PSA Challenger Tour event and carries a prize money of USD 15000.