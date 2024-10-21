sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday for Dolphins after medical experts clear him to play

Published 23:55 IST, October 21st 2024

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after medical experts cleared him to return to practice following his latest concussion.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday for Dolphins after medical experts clear him to play | Image: AP
  • 1 min read
23:55 IST, October 21st 2024