Against the backdrop of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Republic Media Network spoke exclusively to Lord Tarik Ahmed of the United Kingdom, who highlighted the various sectors of collaborative efforts between India and the UK and the deals that could materialize going ahead.

Defence deals

Tariq Ahmad, Baron Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and United Nations, spoke about various deals between India and the UK.

While speaking about the MoU and LoA that was signed on Tuesday in the backdrop of the visit of the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the UK, Lord Ahmed said, “We have been defining our relationship with India over various years and these deals are another step in that direction on how the UK can contribute and India can help thrive mutually beneficial friendship between two countries.”

Commonwealth Games

While speaking about other collaborative efforts, he also mentioned the Commonwealth Games and how the UK can contribute - owing to the experience they have of hosting the games as well.

“The UK had the opportunity to be a host for the Commonwealth Games in the past and we have learnt about the Government of Gujarat's bid for Commonwealth Games 2036 as well. We have had a productive meeting with the Chief Minister of Gujarat and we have extended an invitation to him to arrive in the UK. It is not just about the games but what happens thereafter. For example, the venue where we hosted the games is now a major stadium. So the infrastructure push the host country gets is also massive and we will discuss the various aspects that the two countries can work together,” he stated.

The FTA between India & UK

While speaking about the impending Free Trade Agreements and the discussions around the same, he mentioned how the trade agreements discussions have been going on for quite some time but the impediments are not ‘insurmountable’.

“Everyone involved in the discussions wants it (FTA) to be done, but we don't want to do the deal for just getting it over the line. Both the parties and governments are going into elections this year. We want to have a qualitative outcome in the same. There are certain chapters and verticals of the industry that have been discussed and closed.

And there are several more that are left to be discussed. For example financial services are another vertical that are being discussed and British experts had to be brought in for the same,” he said.

When asked about the completion of the FTA, Tariq Ahmad said he doesn't want to commit to an ‘artificial deadline’ but, “who better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak under their leadership to bring it to fruition,” he added with a smile