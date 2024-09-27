sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Unable to defend their NBA title, Nuggets duo Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic ready to lead new quest

Published 16:51 IST, September 27th 2024

Unable to defend their NBA title, Nuggets duo Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic ready to lead new quest

A couple of things gleaned from Thursday's media day for the Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic can grow a first-rate beard/goatee, Jamal Murray has aspirations to be an MMA fighter and Aaron Gordon held one impressive yard sale this summer as he cleaned out his closet.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jamal Murray
Jamal Murray in action for Denver Nuggets. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

16:22 IST, September 27th 2024