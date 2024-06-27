sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:37 IST, June 27th 2024

Unheralded Kiran secures surprise Olympic berth in women's 400m

Unheralded Haryana athlete Kiran Pahal on Thursday surprised herself by qualifying for the Paris Olympics in the women's 400m event, clocking a personal best time of 50.92 seconds on the opening day of the National Inter-State Championships.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Olympics 2024
23:37 IST, June 27th 2024