sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kupwara Encounter | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Unseeded Revathi, Nitin sail into women's and men's singles finals of Fenesta Open

Published 21:56 IST, October 4th 2024

Unseeded Revathi, Nitin sail into women's and men's singles finals of Fenesta Open

Unseeded Maaya Revathi of Tamil Nadu and Nitin Kumar Sinha of Railways produced upset wins to reach the women's and men's singles finals respectively at the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Youngster Maaya produces upset in 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, Manish makes strong start
Youngster Maaya produces upset in 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, Manish makes strong start | Image: ITF/AITA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:56 IST, October 4th 2024