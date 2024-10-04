Published 21:56 IST, October 4th 2024
Unseeded Revathi, Nitin sail into women's and men's singles finals of Fenesta Open
Unseeded Maaya Revathi of Tamil Nadu and Nitin Kumar Sinha of Railways produced upset wins to reach the women's and men's singles finals respectively at the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex here on Friday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Youngster Maaya produces upset in 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, Manish makes strong start | Image: ITF/AITA
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:56 IST, October 4th 2024