Published 22:02 IST, July 15th 2024
US Olympic fundraising team sets audacious goal of raising $500 million by 2028
Unlike most Olympic teams, the U.S. team does not receive government funding and relies mainly on fundraising (12% in 2022), sponsorships (50%) and broadcast royalties from NBC (37%).
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gabby Douglas displays her gold medal during the artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:02 IST, July 15th 2024