Published 11:24 IST, August 30th 2024
Us Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Move to Second Round After 64-minute Battle
India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden moved into the second round of the US Open men's doubles competition with a win over Netherland's Sander Arends and Robin Haase.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Veteran Tennis Player Rohan Bopanna | Image: X@AustralianOpen
