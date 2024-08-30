sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:24 IST, August 30th 2024

Us Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Move to Second Round After 64-minute Battle

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden moved into the second round of the US Open men's doubles competition with a win over Netherland's Sander Arends and Robin Haase.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
