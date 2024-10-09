sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:08 IST, October 9th 2024

US Ryder Cup captain Bradley says security will be watching if Bethpage Black crowd gets nasty

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley offered a warning Tuesday about Bethpage Black that does not need a special sign by the first tee: Organizers will have security inside the ropes to make sure the New York crowd doesn't get out of control.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley | Image: AP
