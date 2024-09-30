Published 18:28 IST, September 30th 2024
Verdugo hits go-ahead single as Yankees end regular season with 6-4 win over Pirates
Alex Verdugo hit a go-ahead, two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees ended the regular season with a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
