Vikings hold off Rodgers and the Jets for 23-17 win in London to improve to 5-0
Andrew Van Ginkel returned the first of Aaron Rodgers’ three interceptions 63 yards for a touchdown and Minnesota stayed undefeated by holding on for a 23-17 win over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
