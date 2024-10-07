sb.scorecardresearch
  Vikings hold off Rodgers and the Jets for 23-17 win in London to improve to 5-0

Published 00:29 IST, October 7th 2024

Vikings hold off Rodgers and the Jets for 23-17 win in London to improve to 5-0

Andrew Van Ginkel returned the first of Aaron Rodgers’ three interceptions 63 yards for a touchdown and Minnesota stayed undefeated by holding on for a 23-17 win over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
00:29 IST, October 7th 2024