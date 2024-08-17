sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'Will Feed Her Churma, Halwa, Says Vinesh Phogat's Mother After Wrestler Returns From Paris Olympics

Published 17:23 IST, August 17th 2024

'Will Feed Her Churma, Halwa, Says Vinesh Phogat's Mother After Wrestler Returns From Paris Olympics

Vinesh had stayed back in Paris after challenging her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and demanding a joint silver.

Vinesh Phogat's mother
Vinesh Phogat's mother gets emotional after India's star wrestler returns from Paris Olympics | Image: ANI
