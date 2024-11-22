sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Virat Kohli Fan Nizakat Khan Desires Franchise Cricket; Thanks Cricket Hong Kong

Published 23:45 IST, November 22nd 2024

Virat Kohli Fan Nizakat Khan Desires Franchise Cricket; Thanks Cricket Hong Kong

The fast-paced format of the game, Hong Kong Sixes returned with a bang as it unleashed some scintillating performances to entertain the fans thoroughly.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Virat Kohli Fan Nizakat Khan Desires Franchise Cricket; Thanks Cricket Hong Kong, China
Virat Kohli Fan Nizakat Khan Desires Franchise Cricket; Thanks Cricket Hong Kong, China | Image: special arrangement
Advertisement

Loading...

23:45 IST, November 22nd 2024