Published 23:45 IST, November 22nd 2024
Virat Kohli Fan Nizakat Khan Desires Franchise Cricket; Thanks Cricket Hong Kong
The fast-paced format of the game, Hong Kong Sixes returned with a bang as it unleashed some scintillating performances to entertain the fans thoroughly.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli Fan Nizakat Khan Desires Franchise Cricket; Thanks Cricket Hong Kong, China | Image: special arrangement
Advertisement
Loading...
23:45 IST, November 22nd 2024