Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 13:18 IST

'We all wanted this for very long': Sachin, Mithali, Saina arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Eminent sporting personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, Venkatesh Prasad, Saina Nehwal & more showcase their excitement towards the Ram Mandir.

Pavitra Shome
Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad and Mithali Raj arrive at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad and Mithali Raj arrive at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
It is a historic day for India as the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is all set to take place in the holy city of Ayodhya. The long wait to see Ram Lalla in his birthplace is finally fulfilled, as a grand temple is in the works in Uttar Pradesh. Multiple dignitaries have been invited to grace the occasion and be a part of the ceremony, and it also includes prominent Indian athletes, who have already reached the temple.   

3 Things you need to know

  • Several athletes and cricketers have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony
  • Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Saina Nehwal, and PT Usha are some of the names who have reportedly received the invitation for Pran Pratishtha
  • The invited sports personalities have reached Ayodhya for the ceremony 

Also Read: 'Tranquility and divine peace': PT Usha visits Sarayu River ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj & more reach Ayodhya, express their elation  

As the time comes close for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, several notable sports personalities who have been invited to the ceremony have reached Ayodhya to be a part of the historic moment. Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has reached Ayodhya, with videos showing that he is on his way to the Ram Janmabhoomi. 

Former India Cricketer Mithali Raj was present at the venue and expressed her joy at being a part of the grand occasion. "I feel what one feels when they are at a very religious place...We all wanted this for a very long time and I feel it is a calling to be here on this big occasion. It's a celebration and we are all happy to be here and be part of the celebration," she said via ANI.

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal also reached Ayodhya and said that her joy cannot be expressed in words. "I think this is a big day for all of us. I am fortunate to have received the opportunity to be here today. We will have the darshan of Lord Ram here. So, we are waiting for that moment ...I can't express my joy in words..., " Nehwal said.

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared a video showcasing his joy from the grand Ram Mandir

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar departs from Mumbai for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya - WATCH

Former India captain Anil Kumble also reached the temple and expressed his delight

The Ram Mandir Pram Pratishtha Ceremony is a historic event in the country, as Lord Ram will return to his birthplace in Ayodhya to visit his Janma Bhoomi. It is a long-awaited moment for Hindus and Indians all around the world, and the dream of seeing the Lord in his birthplace will finally be fulfilled.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:30 IST

