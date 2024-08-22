Published 00:20 IST, August 22nd 2024
‘We Want Justice’: Sourav Ganguly Joins Kolkata Protest For Doctor's Rape And Murder
Sourav Ganguly and family joined Kolkata protests against the rape and murder of a doctor, demanding severe punishment for the culprits. The case is under CBI.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
‘We Want Justice’: Sourav Ganguly Joins Kolkata Protest For Doctor's Rape And Murder | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:20 IST, August 22nd 2024