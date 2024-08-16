Published 14:55 IST, August 16th 2024
Weston Wilson becomes 1st Phillies rookie to hit for cycle
Just in case Weston Wilson needed a reminder on the hit he needed to complete the cycle — Phillies fans chanted “Double! Double!” for his at-bat as a noisy cue — Bryce Harper offered a helpful tip.“Harper was at the top stop letting me know."
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Weston Wilson | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:55 IST, August 16th 2024