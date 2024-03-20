×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

WFI ensures Sports Code is followed in state unit polls, set to resume National Camp from March 27

The WFI wanted to ensure that age and tenure guidelines of the Sports Code are followed and resultantly Nanu Singh, 72, was not allowed to contest the elections.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
WFI
WFI President Sanjay Singh. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Focussed on setting its house in order, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will ensure that Sports Code is followed in the upcoming state association elections in Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand and is set to resume National Camp from March 27.

Till recently, many state associations, like Rajasthan, had office bearers working even after crossing the specified age-limit of 70.

Advertisement

The WFI wanted to ensure that age and tenure guidelines of the Sports Code are followed and resultantly Nanu Singh, 72, was not allowed to contest the elections.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka held elections as per the Sports Code.

Advertisement

"We are ensuring that right candidates come to state federations. We are not allowing any violation of rules set by the government. Today, we have held elections in Chandigarh and soon Gujarat, Uttrakahand and Telanagana will also hold polls under the Sports Code," a WFI source told PTI.

It may be mentioned that recently Rohtash Singh, who was President of Harayana Association, was expelled by the General Council of the state body for misconduct and senior Vice President Ramesh Kumar was made acting President.

Advertisement

"Mr Singh had not presented accounts before the members for long and was acting arbitrarily. The state body removed him. Soon the body will choose its new President," the source added.

NATIONAL CAMP 

The WFI will resume national camp from March 27, after after almost 16 months with Sonepat and Gandhinagar in Gujarat to be the likely venues for men and women respectively.

The WFI-organised national camps are on hold since January 2023 when the country's three elite wrestlers accused then WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, a controversy that pegged back Indian wrestling.

Advertisement

The ad-hoc panel, which was entrusted with managing the day-to-day affairs due to the suspension of the WFI, had started the training camp for men (Rohtak) and women (Patiala) after conducting its own Nationals in Jaipur.

"The SAI centres in Sonepat will, as usual, be the venue for the men's camp it will be proposed that women's camp be held in either Gandhinagar (Gujarat) or Patiala (Punjab). Bhopal (MP) is another option before SAI but most likely it will be held in Gandhinagar," said a WFI source.

Advertisement

ATHLETES COMMISSION ELECTIONS 

After setting up a Prevention Of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee to look into such allegations, the WFI has asked all state bodies to nominate two wrestlers for the Athletes Commission elections.

Advertisement

Monika Khera of NGO Udaan will head the committee.

The elections will be held during the Federation Cup in Chhattisgarh on April 24-25.

Advertisement

There are 25 states and we will have en electoral college of 50. There are seven posts, and two must be women members on the Commission.

The WFI had made Yogeshwar Dutt the chairman of the Commission recently but now that elections are being conducted for the first time, it will rule out the candidature of the London Olympics bronze winner.

Advertisement

According to UWW rules, either an active wrestlers or someone who last played competitive bout at least once in last four years can contest the Athletes Commission elections.

"This literally rules out Yogeshwar. Let's see what the nominations are from different states," said the source. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

a few seconds ago
Russia PM Modi Ukraine

PM Modi invited

a few seconds ago
Jeremy Hunt

UK inflation cools in Feb

a minute ago
13 students were injured in Chhattisgarh when their school roof was ripped off in a storm.

C'garh Students Injured

2 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

9 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

11 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

13 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

13 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

13 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

15 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

18 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

19 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

19 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

20 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

21 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo