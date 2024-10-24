Published 18:35 IST, October 24th 2024
WFI withdraws India from World Championship, writes to UWW about government interference
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Wednesday withdrew the Indian team from the World Championship, conveying to world governing body, UWW, that the sports ministry is interfering with its autonomy.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
WFI | Image: X/@wfi_wrestling
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
17:02 IST, October 24th 2024