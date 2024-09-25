sb.scorecardresearch
  • White Sox remain at 120 losses and tied with '62 Mets, rallying past Angels 3-2

Published 14:56 IST, September 25th 2024

White Sox remain at 120 losses and tied with '62 Mets, rallying past Angels 3-2

The Chicago White Sox remained tied with the 1962 New York Mets for the modern major league record of 120 losses in a season, rallying to score three runs in the eighth inning and beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Tuesday night

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
14:56 IST, September 25th 2024