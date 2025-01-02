World Chess Champion D Gukesh Set To Become Youngest Khel Ratna Recipient

At just 18 years, 7 months, and 20 days old, World Chess Champion D Gukesh is all set to become the youngest recipient of the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. This remarkable achievement will see Gukesh break the record currently held by Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, who received the award at the age of 19 years, 11 months, and 2 days.

Gukesh's journey to becoming a world chess champion has been nothing short of phenomenal. He began playing chess at the tender age of seven and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming one of the youngest grandmasters in the world.

His dedication, hard work, and natural talent have earned him numerous accolades, including last year's World Chess Championship title.

Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, shooter Manu Bhaker, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar are also named recipients of this year's Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award -- the country's highest sporting honour.

The 22-year-old Bhaker became independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events in August.

In the same Games, Hamranpreet led the Indian hockey team to its second consecutive bronze medal.

The 18-year-old Gukesh, on the other hand, became the youngest ever World champion while also helping the Indian team win a historic gold in the Chess Olympiad last year.

The fourth recipient will be para high-jumper Praveen, who was crowned the T64 champion in the Paris Paralympics.

The T64 classification is for athletes who have one or both legs missing below the knee and rely on a prosthetic leg for running.

"The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 17th January, 2025 (Friday) at 1100 hours," the sports ministry said in a press release.