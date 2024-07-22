sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:05 IST, July 22nd 2024

World Junior Squash Team C'ship: Indian boys and girls lose quarter-finals

India's boys and girls lost narrowly in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championships Team competition in Houston – the sixth-seeded boys going down 1-2 to fourth seed South Korea and the girls losing by an identical margin to third seed Malaysia.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
11-member squad for Asian Junior squash
11-member squad for Asian Junior squash | Image: DSM Squash
12:05 IST, July 22nd 2024