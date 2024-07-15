sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:34 IST, July 15th 2024

World Series MVP Seager from host Rangers added to AL All-Star roster, replacing injured Correa

Two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager has been named to the American League All-Star roster as a replacement for injured Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa, giving the reigning champion and host Texas Rangers a third player in Tuesday night's game.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Corey Seager
Corey Seager | Image: AP
