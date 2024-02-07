Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

WPGT: Sneha and Hitaashee prepare for another battle in 3rd leg

Sneha and Hitaashee were tied for second when amateur Nishna Patel won the opening leg. In the second leg, Sneha edged out Hitaashee, who finished runner-up.

Press Trust Of India
Hitaashee Bakshi
Hitaashee Bakshi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi, who had finished in the top two in both the two earlier legs in the ongoing Women’s Pro Golf Tour season, will be back for another shot at the third event which begins at Tollygunge Club here Wednesday.

Sneha and Hitaashee were tied for second when amateur Nishna Patel won the opening leg. In the second leg, Sneha edged out Hitaashee, who finished runner-up.

Advertisement

Sneha, winner of the 2023 Hero Order of Merit, has taken the early lead once again, with Hitaashee chasing her.

It has been a good start for Hitaashee, who was injured last year. Besides finishing second in the opening two legs, she won the Thailand Tour’s LPGA Qualifying Tour, granting her access to pro tournaments in Thailand.

Advertisement

Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal will be among the other leading contenders in the third leg.

Some of the other leading stars of Hero WPGT are going to South Africa for the Sunshine Ladies Tour starting next month, including Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Neha Tripathi. Besides, a few others like Amandeep and Seher will also be joining them for some events.

Advertisement

An interesting feature of both the events held so far this season has been that at least the top three finishers have totalled under-par scores, underlining the tremendous improvement in the quality of women’s golf in India.

A total of 29 girls will tee off in the third leg, and the field includes two amateurs -- Anaahat Bindra and Sinjini Mukherjee.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health13 minutes ago

  2. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos16 minutes ago

  4. Paytm Struggles: These Fintech Apps Witness Big Surge in Downloads

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Taylor Swift Inflation: Know the Taylor influence

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement