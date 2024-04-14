×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 13th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Dominant Radhika reaches women's 68kg final of Asian Championships

Shivani Pawar (50kg) lost her quarterfinal 'by fall' to Ziqi Feng but made it to the bronze medal round after the Chinese entered the final.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Wrestler Radhika
Wrestler Radhika | Image:X
Radhika was the lone Indian woman wrestler who assured herself of a medal, her second at the senior Asian Championships, by reaching the 68kg final here on Saturday.

Radhika, who won a silver at the U23 Asian Championships last year and also finished second at the senior Asian Championships in 2022, put up a dominant show in her weight category. She won the first bout by technical superiority against Kazakhstan's Albina Kairgeldinova and then pinned Kyrgyzstan's Gulnura Tashtanbekova.

She will now face Japan's Nonoka Ozaki in the gold medal bout.

Shivani Pawar (50kg) lost her quarterfinal 'by fall' to Ziqi Feng but made it to the bronze medal round after the Chinese entered the final.

In 55kg, Tamanna lost her qualification round by a comprehensive 0-9 margin to Moe Kiyooka but since the Japanese reached the final, the Indian bounced back into medal contention.

Pushpa Yadav (59kg) and Priya (76kg) also have a chance to end on the podium as their vanquishers also reached the finals to open the doors for them. 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

