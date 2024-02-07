English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

WTT Star Contender Goa 2024: Manav Thakkar and Ayhika Mukherjee start with wins; Sharath crashes out

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sanil Shetty faced defeats in the Men's Singles to exit the tournament. Sharath Kamal went down 2-3 against South Korea's Kang Dongsoo

Republic Sports Desk
Sharath Kamal during WTT Star Contender Goa
Sharath Kamal during WTT Star Contender Goa | Image:WTT
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Indian paddlers Manav Thakkar and Ayhika Mukherjee began their campaign in the WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 with comfortable victories on Tuesday at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa, Goa.

Manav overcame the challenge of Anshuman Agarwal 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-4) in straight games to move into Men's Singles - Qualifying Round 3 where he will face Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw.

In the women's singles category, Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Sayali Wani by 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 12-10) in Qualifying Round 2, while Poymantee Baisya beat Pritha Priya Vartikar 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-7) in Qualifying Round 1.

Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sanil Shetty faced defeats in the Men's Singles - Qualifying Round 2 to exit the tournament. Sharath Kamal went down 2-3 (11-6, 12-10, 4-11, 15-17, 3-11) against South Korea's Kang Dongsoo, whereas Algeria's Mehdi Bouloussa beat Sanil Shetty 3-2 (14-12, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11, 11-6).

The tournament is co-hosted by Stupa Sports Analytics and Ultimate Table Tennis under the guidance of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

In the mixed doubles category, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale defeated the Indonesian pair of Quek Izaac and Zhou Jingyi 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6) in straight games, while Sreeja Akula and Snehit Suravajjula beat Pang Koen and Wong Ru of Indonesia 3-1 (11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 11-8) to reach the Qualifying Round 2.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

