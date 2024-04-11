Advertisement

If the WrestleMania weekend was the only one in the limelight, fans were thinking it wrong. The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was also in the mix as the 4/10 episode of Dynamite shed light on a controversial topic, which includes CM Punk. Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) released the backstage footage from All In that involved Jack Perry and CM Punk backstage at the Wembley Stadium. The footage was made public and was aired on Dynamite, and it had the wrestling fans talking. While it was a rather controversial move to involve a released superstar and try to put him in a bad light, their plans seemingly backfired.

AEW reveals All In footage featuring the Jack Perry-CM Punk altercation, fans are pissed

The Young Bucks talked about their upcoming Dynasty matchup with FTR as they made an appearance on AEW Dynamite. Next, the argument between Jack Perry and CM Punk from the All-In clip was shown. But shortly after the altercation, Punk shoved Perry aside, causing a flurry of activity, until Samoa Joe and the backstage staff broke them up and put an end to it.

The Young Bucks made a connection between everything and how, as businessmen, they were going through a lot when they faced FTR at All In and ultimately lost.

After the video was aired, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their disdain over the situation as they were involving a former AEW star.

LMFAOOOOOOO THE AEW FANS WERE CHEERING FOR CM PUNK DURING THE VIDEO FOOTAGE 😭



It couldn't get any worse than that 💀



pic.twitter.com/ooNw79XsgU — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B)

CM Punk is a man of his word. WHAT A LEGEND LMAOOO 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UqpS9Wf5kf — Michael🎢 | #MainEventRollins (@MichaelSFNR1)

CM Punk is the #1 trend in the US. AEW is not.



Good job guys. pic.twitter.com/YxIKVc59tH — Julian Weeks (@JulianWks)

AEW proved that CM Punk was telling the truth 💀



They embarrassed Jack Perry with this not Punk pic.twitter.com/Cz0uaGG73Q — Vick (@Vick_8122)

CM Punk also shared his reaction after AEW released the backstage footage from All In. He took it to Instagram Stories and shared a graphic that had the words 'Mission Accomplished' on it.

Image: Instagram/@cmpunk



In an attempt to boost the ratings for Dynamite and the upcoming Dynasty show, Tony Khan revealed something which probably he should not have. But it fired back into them and all they received was the criticism from the fans.