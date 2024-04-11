Advertisement

WrestleMania XL was an absolute showcase where several titles changed hands, and a new era began. It was one of the greatest nights in professional wrestling and sports entertainment history, and it had all the fans hooked. However, For Drew McIntyre, things turned south as the Scottish Warrior did not have a lasting reign after Damian Priest cashed in his MITB contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Given that Drew has yet to sign up for a new deal, the situation seems tense as he is involved in storylines and he could leave soon. Amid the chatter, new reports have emerged over the McIntyre retainment.

Will Drew McIntyre be gone soon? New reports share insight over his stay in WWE

It has been long reported that Drew McIntyre is yet to sign a new contract for the WWE. The wrestling promotion is keen to retain his services, and since they have a major premium live event lined up for Europe, McIntyre could draw huge numbers and be beneficial for the company. But the Scottish Warrior has been holding off on signing a new deal for a long time, and it looks like the wait will last for more.

Despite having a major role at both WrestleMania and Monday Night Raw, according to a recent article from Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre has informed those associated with him about the fact that he is yet to commit to a new contract with the massive sports entertainment company based in Connecticut.

Drew McIntyre reacts after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL | Image: WWE

It is believed that WWE is unconcerned with his contract situation, even though it is becoming customary for celebrities to hold off on signing new agreements until right before their current contracts expire. The article claims that the organization intends to keep the wrestler. McIntyre has reportedly stated that he wants to remain with WWE, but if they are unable to reach an agreement, he is sure he can establish himself elsewhere.

There are high hopes that McIntyre will sign a new deal and stay with the company. Lately, it was revealed that the new Champions, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest, have signed new deals with the company. Given that McIntyre is championship caliber, he could go on to win a title. But that will only happen once he signs the deal with WWE.