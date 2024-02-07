Advertisement

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023. Fans had hoped to see the star return at Royal Rumble, but everything changed after he was allegedly mentioned in the current Vince McMahon lawsuit. A fresh report has provided an update on the star's future with the company.

3 things you need to know

A lawsuit has been filed against Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar is also under heavy fire despite his name not appearing directly

Speculations are rife that Lesnar was supposed to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match

Also Read | Bella Twins' take on the disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar may never return to WWE again: Reports

The Beast Incarnate appeared to be ready to return to Royal Rumble for the first time since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year. Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, has launched a new lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Advertisement

One of the claims against Mr. McMahon was that he shared sexually graphic images and videos with a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. People acquainted with the situation identified Lesnar, even though his name did not appear directly. This resulted in the former Universal Champion being removed from the event, with Bron Breakker replacing him in the men's Royal Rumble match.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation, stating that the Beast Incarnate will be out of the picture for some time. He even went on to hint that the WWE Universe may have seen the last of Brock Lesnar.

Advertisement

“It appears that Brock Lesnar is not going to be around for a while. Some poeple think ever. When it comes to talent, I hate to say forever because most of the time it’s not the case, especially if somebody can draw, they seem to find a way back.”

Also Read | The Rock gives tantalizing update on fighting Roman Reigns at WM 40

Advertisement

Lesnar vs Dirty Dom was in the works

Brock Lesnar was billed to face Dominik at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. Strong reports have appeared that, Brock Lesnar was supposed to get into a feud with Dominik following the Royal Rumble event. There were assertions that Dominik was supposed to eliminate Lesnar at Royal Rumble, which would have furthered into a full-fledged feud. However, with all that has transpired, it wasn't meant to be.