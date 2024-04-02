Advertisement

One of the most surprising moments in professional wrestling history occurred when CM Punk made his unexpected return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in late 2023, following his controversial departure from AEW. During a recent interview on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk delved into various contentious topics concerning his tenure with AEW, including his relationship with former boss and AEW CEO Tony Khan.

CM Punk reveals undisclosed details about his feud with Tony Khan

CM Punk revealed that the last interaction he had with Khan was backstage at All In at Wembley Stadium, where the former WWE and AEW Champion confronted Jack Perry. When questioned about his experience working under Tony Khan, CM Punk did not offer glowing praise for Khan's leadership style.

"It's a loaded question because I don't like the drama, but the truth is the truth. He's not a boss, he's a nice guy, and I think ultimately that is a detriment to the company but it's not my company. I'm an outsider. I thought I was brought in to sell merchandise and tickets and draw numbers for pay-per-views and stuff, and I clearly did that, but that's not what the place was about, and some people didn't like that,” CM Punk said.

"I thought i was doing a responsible thing. I didn’t punch anybody, I just choked somebody a little bit. Samoa Joe was there, told me to stop, and then I quit. I turned to Tony (Khan) and said this place is a f*cking joke man, you’re a clown, I quit. Went to my room, then Joe and Jerry Lynn came and got me and were like, ‘Lets just go and kill it," CM Punk added.

CM Punk was also asked about Tony Khan's remarks regarding a backstage incident, during which the AEW CEO claimed to have feared for his life. "I can't tell you what Tony felt or what he was thinking, but I never did anything that would make him fear for his life but he's who he is," responded the WWE star.

“I’ve been going to wrestling shows for over thirty years, I’ve been producing them on this network for nearly four years. Never in all that time have I ever felt, until Sunday, that my security, my safety, my life was in danger,” Tony Khan had said following the feud between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

CM Punk is set to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40 in the commentary booth, where he will observe Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

