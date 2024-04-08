×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Cody Rhodes' first message since finishing his story at WWE and becoming champion breaks internet

With normalcy set to settle in once again, Cody Rhodes has shared his first message on social media following a historic win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
WWE
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c) (WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Bloodline Rules Match): Cody Rhodes wins by pinfall with Cross Rhodes, becoming your new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion! | Image: WWE
  • 2 min read
After ending the record reign of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes has become the new WWE Universal Champion. Rhodes' win was explicitly celebrated in the ring following the culmination of the match. Cody Rhodes has made his first social media post since winning his maiden WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes makes his first social media post after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

With normalcy set to settle in once again, Cody Rhodes has shared his first message on social media following a historic win. In the post made on micro-blogging platform X, Rhodes showcased two titles, one from the past, purportedly from the time when his father Dusty Rhodes was active, and the other one that he currently holds. Describing the post he wrote " When one good story ends, an even better one begins " as the caption.

Here's what he posted:

Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns was anticipated for months. WrestleMania 40 was billed as an event where Rhodes' reign was envisaged to begin and it turned out to be true.

What's next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Now that he has captured the title and finished his storyline with Roman Reigns, the healthy question is what's next? Who will be the first one to challenge The American Nightmare? Will Roman Reigns ask for a rematch or some other contender will come out? A return possibly of Brock Lesnar could blow the roof up. Though Raw after Mania is famous for harboring moments like these, since Cody Rhodes is a part of SmackDown, WWE Universe would apparently have to wait for a week to find out who would be his next challenger.
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

