Advertisement

When Triple H said that the WWE aims to deliver one of the best WrestleMania showcases, they did not lie. The two-night spectacle that took place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia was an absolute thrill of a ride, and the Rhodes-Reigns tale was at its peak during the Mania weekend. Night two ended with an absolute feel-good moment as despite all the odds that came in his path during the match, Cody Rhodes finally achieved something that has eluded Rhodes for a very long time: A Singles Championship title.

Also Read: WrestleMania 40: Randy Orton KNOCKS OUT ishowspeed with RKO as Logan Paul retains US Crown | WATCH

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes pins Roman Reigns in singles action, becomes Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL

'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes has been crowned the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship after he pinned 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns at the main event of WrestleMania Night Two. Despite continuous interferences from The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and The Rock, Rhodes overcame all the odds, while also having some backup, and pinned Reigns to end his historic Undisputed Universal title reign at the Lincoln Financial Field. Cody had to pull off multiple Cross Rhodes to keep Roman Reigns down for the one, two, three.

Advertisement

The match opened with just the champion and the challenger, but it eventually filled up as the Bloodline interfered to lay out Rhodes. But he kicked out from all the pinfall attempts. To even the odds, big surprises were revealed as John Cena came out to aid Cody as he took out Solo Sikoa. Seth Rollins also came out in his Shield gear and music but was laid out by Reigns before he could do something. When The Rock interfered, the Deadman came out of the dark as The Undertaker took The Final Boss out with a chokeslam.

Advertisement

Also Read: WrestleMania: Drew McIntyre ROBBED! Loses World Title after instant MITB cash-in by Damian Priest

Advertisement

After the match, Cody's wife Brandi came to the ring to celebrate with his husband as he celebrated the grand win at the Showcase of the Immortals. A horde of superstars came out to celebrate with him as they hugged Rhodes while the crowd revered with joy. The American Nightmare also requested Bruce Prichard and Triple H to come out, and it was a surreal moment as they shared the ring. The showcase ended with one of the best endings one could have asked for.