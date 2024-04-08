Advertisement

WrestleMania Night Two has a lot of anticipation as Night One delivers over expectations. With a perfect start to a two-night spectacle, the showcase of the Immortals is off to an incredible start. The Bloodline rules have been established for the main event of the night, and the fans at the Lincoln Financial Field were treated to one heavy-hitting clash as two titans collided with the title on the line. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre opened Night Two of the Showcase of the Immortals. The Scottish Warrior succeeded and won the World Heavyweight Title. But there was a vital twist.

Also Read: WWE WrestleMania 40 live updates

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre loses title just minutes after winning it! Damian Priest walks out of WrestleMania as Champion

Drew McIntyre finally clinched his dream to win the World Heavyweight title in front of the fans. He defeated Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins in an instant classic at Night Two of WrestleMania. The Scot's happiness was unmatched, but we went too cocky and were celebrating in the face of an injured CM Punk, who was at the commentary desk. Punk could not hold it inside, as he snapped and hit Drew with his arm brace, and Damian Priest saw an opening to perform a heist.

Advertisement

Priest came down the ramp with a referee, and instantly cashed into a laid-out McIntyre and won the World Heavyweight Champion. For the Scottish Warrior, it was good until it lasted, which was probably less than 90 seconds.

DAMIAN PRIEST IS CHAMPION!



I REPEAT, DAMIAN PRIEST IS CHAMPION!!#DrewMcIntyre #SethRollins #DamianPriest #CMPunk #WrestleManiapic.twitter.com/z9djtAXp8E — Republic Sports (R. Sports) (@republic_sports)

Night two opened with a surprise as nobody thought that Priest would be cashing in over McIntyre. It also indicated that CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are far from over, and their feud could escalate to the Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

Also Read: Triple H shares a HUMONGOUS detail on Brock Lesnar's status in WWE amid superstar's absence

Advertisement

However, Drew McIntyre has yet to sign an extension with WWE as he has been holding off on it. If he opts for free agency, Drew could easily become the hottest free agent, with AEW being on the run for him. As of now, the COTC PLE in Glasgow and being under the Triple H umbrella could be something that lures him back into the company. What happens with McIntyre is yet to be seen.