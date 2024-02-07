Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:03 IST

Dwayne Johnson: WWE and UFC's new board of director is none other than The Rock

The Rock has been appointed as one of the Board of Directors of TKO, the company that owns majority stake in WWE and UFC.

Prateek Arya
The Rock
The Rock | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After attaining an unparalleled position in the world of sports entertainment, the most electrifying man in wrestling, Dwayne The Rock Johnson has received a position to call out the shots rather than make it inside the ring. A huge development has arrived from the office of TKO, the company that owns WWE and UFC, and it is that The Rock has been appointed as one of the Board of Directors of the organisation.

After accepting the offer of employment, The Rock released an official statement, which read:

“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come.

Advertisement

“Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build.

“Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle.

Advertisement

“At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing.

“I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences.

Advertisement

“I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them.”

TKO CEO Ari Emanuel also made it known that he is excited to work with The Rock. 

Advertisement

“I am thrilled to partner with Dwayne and welcome his immense talent to TKO’s Board.

“Dwayne brings an incredible track record of creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands, and he will play a key role in realizing our ambitions for TKO.”

Advertisement

The executive chairman of TKO, Vince McMahon, has also commented on The Rock's appointment:  

“Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights.”

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abraham Ozler Director Midhun Manuel Completes A Decade In Film Industry

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement