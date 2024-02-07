Advertisement

After attaining an unparalleled position in the world of sports entertainment, the most electrifying man in wrestling, Dwayne The Rock Johnson has received a position to call out the shots rather than make it inside the ring. A huge development has arrived from the office of TKO, the company that owns WWE and UFC, and it is that The Rock has been appointed as one of the Board of Directors of the organisation.

After accepting the offer of employment, The Rock released an official statement, which read:

“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come.

“Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build.

“Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle.

“At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing.

“I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences.

“I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them.”

TKO CEO Ari Emanuel also made it known that he is excited to work with The Rock.

“I am thrilled to partner with Dwayne and welcome his immense talent to TKO’s Board.

“Dwayne brings an incredible track record of creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands, and he will play a key role in realizing our ambitions for TKO.”

The executive chairman of TKO, Vince McMahon, has also commented on The Rock's appointment:

“Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights.”