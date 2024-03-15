Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:02 IST
Mark Henry threatens to sue Lio Rush, demands an apology over race, equal opportunity row
Mark Henry said Rush should apologise as soon as possible. He claimed that if Rush apologises, he will let him go or he will take strict action against him.
Earlier this month, WWE star Lio Rush took to Twitter and accused WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry of destroying the career of several African-American wrestlers. “This is why African American talent on the biggest platform will continue to not have equal opportunity because people like you constantly tear your own people down. A damn shame honestly,” wrote Lio Rush. Mark Henry replied to Lio Rush’s comment while talking to TMZ and said that Rush’s comments made him upset.
Mark Henry said that if someone goes to the WWE Performance Center, they will find around 25 “people of colour, probably about 80 plus percent of them I helped get them there”. He said if he wanted to destroy the careers of African-American wrestlers, then he wouldn’t have helped them get a job in WWE. Mark Henry said that Lio Rush, who released a song called ‘Lost’ in January, is using this as an opportunity to boost his music career. Henry said Rush is fabricating a controversy to grab the attention of the masses
Mark Henry threatens to sue Lio Rush
Mark Henry said if Lio Rush wanted to promote his song then he could have talked to him directly. He said Lio Rush made a wrong move by making a controversial comment to get everyone’s attention. Mark Henry then said that Lio Rush should apologise as soon as possible. He said if Lio Rush apologises, he will let him go or he will take strict action against him. Henry stated he has good lawyers and they are mad at Lio Rush.
Lio Rush hits back at Mark Henry
Responding to Mark Henry’s recent comments, Lio Rush said that he owes Mark Henry nothing. He stated that he’s not going to apologise for his comments and asked Mark Henry to do anything he wants. Mark Henry is yet to comment on Lio Rush’s statement.
Published May 21st, 2020 at 17:51 IST
