Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 22:17 IST
'I imagine that..': Cody Rhodes gives a major spoiler about the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV
WWE had its official Elimination Chamber press conference a few hours ago in Perth, Australia. Cody Rhodes could not attend the event but is excited about it.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
WWE had its official Elimination Chamber press conference a few hours ago in Perth, Australia. It was a terrific hour that highlighted the marquee matchups at Saturday's stadium exhibition. However, one of the card's greatest stars was not present. Cody Rhodes had not arrived in Perth in time for the press conference owing to other commitments, according to Triple H. Despite this, Australian WWE fans went crazy for him. They sang his theme song in unison, without music. Upon noticing it, The American Nightmare has responded to it.
Also Read | John Cena responds to Vince McMahon's sex trafficking charge
Advertisement
Cody Rhodes reacts to the loud reception from fans
Despite not being present, Rhodes could sense the enthusiasm of the audience. He quote-tweeted WWE's post featuring a video of the fans singing and a message for them. The 2024 Royal Rumble winner believes the atmosphere will be even better at Optus Stadium for Elimination Chamber.
Advertisement
Here's what Cody said:
"So…I imagine that stadium tomorrow is gonna’ be loud. Beautiful stuff Perth!" - Cody Rhodes' tweet to the WWE fans in Australia.
Advertisement
The American Nightmare will not be wrestling at Elimination Chamber. Instead, he and Seth Rollins will appear as guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. Last week, the Australian WWE star was photographed receiving instructions from Paul Heyman, which suggests he may have something planned.
Also Read | WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 predictions: Who will fly to WrestleMania?
Advertisement
WWE Elimination Chamber match card
At Elimination Chamber PLE, the traditional men and women chamber matches will take place. All the slots are filled and intriguing action is expected. The men's Elimination Chamber match will determine the contender for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. The winner will go on to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Similarly, the victor of the women's contest will take on the winner of Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax match. Aside from these fights, the WWE Tag Team Championship titles will also be put on the line at Elimination Chamber. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) will be up against the team of New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate).
Advertisement
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 22:17 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 predictionsWeb Stories19 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo shares a picture along with sonSports 32 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.