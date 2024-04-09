Advertisement

After a spectacular two-night WrestleMania event at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, it's justified that the RAW after Mania will be another spectacular. The red brand saw a massive crowd come forward to witness the beginning of a new era under the reign of Triple H as the CCO. Hunter welcomed the crowd at the opening of the Monday Night show and welcomed the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. But the red brand had a massive surprise in place when the Greatest of All Time arrived on the scene.

Also Read: 'Our story has just begun': The Rock VOWS to go after Champion Cody Rhodes, promises a return to WWE

Advertisement

John Cena arrived to save the day! Teams up with The Miz & R-Truth against The Judgement Day

After a thunderous opening to Monday Night RAW with Triple H, Cody Rhodes and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, a tag match took place. The Judgement Day was simply manhandling the newly crowned RAW tag team champions, The Miz and R-Truth. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh were simply dominating throughout the match. Even though Truth indicated that there will be another tag match that we can't see, no one expected it to happen.

Advertisement

When JD McDonagh was dominating The Miz, John Cena's music hit, the fans went into a frenzy as the greatest wrestler of all time came out of the back and joined Awesome Truth in the match. A hot tag was made, and Cena entered the frenzy!

HERE COMES JOHN CENA



TRIPLE ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SXshfWXc3l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow)

Cena came in strong and took out JD, while Truth and Miz took out the rest. They followed it up with a triple five-knuckle shuffle and then a triple Attitude Adjustment

Also Read: SPEED shows up at WWE WrestleMania 40, Randy Orton makes him learn why you never mess with the Viper

Advertisement

For R-Truth, it was probably one of the biggest moments of his life as he was able to form a tag team with his childhood hero, someone he pays homage to whenever he wrestles in the ring.

The RAW after Mania is always loaded with surprises, and it's no secret that Triple H will load up the card and make it feel like a continuation of the showcase of the immortals. This is a brand new era, and WWE is just getting started.